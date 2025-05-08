Kornet posted six points (3-4 FG), eight rebounds and one block over 18 minutes during Wednesday's 91-90 loss to New York in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Kornet played a handful of extra minutes with Kristaps Porzingis continuing to struggle with an illness. The issue has been bothering Porzingis for more than a month now, meaning Kornet is going to have to stay ready. Both he and Al Horford will need to play better if the Celtics are to turn the series around, starting with Game 3 in New York on Saturday.