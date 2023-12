Kornet will not play in Thursday's game against the Cavaliers due to left adductor tightness, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

This wasn't reported until after tipoff, so it's possible Kornet aggravated his hip in warmups. It's unclear if he'll be able to suit up Friday against the Magic. Kornet doesn't see the floor much for Boston, as he's averaging 10.8 minutes in four December games.