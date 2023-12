Kornet (adductor) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Lakers.

Kornet has missed the last six games due to a left adductor strain, but he will likely return to the lineup Monday. Konet has seen inconsistent minutes when he has been available this season and has averaged 3.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 12.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances.