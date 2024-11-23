Kornet closed Friday's 108-96 win over the Wizards with six points (3-3 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 24 minutes.

Kornet played at least 24 minutes for just the second time in the past nine games, continuing his underwhelming start to the season. With Kristaps Porzingis yet to see the court, there was some belief that Kornet would assume the role as the backup center behind veteran Al Horford. However, Neemais Queta has seemingly moved ahead of Kornet in the rotation, cutting into his overall appeal even more.