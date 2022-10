Kornet (ankle) remained sidelined for Friday's preseason tilt versus the Raptors.

Kornet injured his ankle early in camp and was expected to be sidelined for a week or two. He's just over a week into that timetable and will have one more chance to return in the preseason before the regular season kicks off Oct. 18 versus the Sixers. Kornet doesn't figure to be a major factor in the regular season barring several injuries.