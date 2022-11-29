Kornet had nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and one block over 18 minutes during Monday's 140-105 victory over the Hornets.

Kornet was one of a number of fringe players who saw an increase in playing time Monday, slotting in as the game descended into garbage time. While Kornet does have a somewhat intriguing fantasy game, his role is typically reliant on the production of others, as well as the nature of the game itself. Outside of some periodic streaming appeal, he can safely be left on the wire in most formats.