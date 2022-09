Kornet suffered an ankle sprain in practice this week and will miss one-to-two weeks, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

This coincides with the news that Boston has signed Blake Griffin, meaning they will likely be competing as front court depth once Kornet returns from injury. The center has played with the Celtics in both 2020 and 2021, so he should be a reliable backup while Rob Williams is still out with a knee injury.