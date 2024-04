Kornet is out for Sunday's game against the Heat due to a right calf strain, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Kornet gives the Celtics size down low, but he wasn't expected to play heavy minutes off the bench as long as Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford are healthy. Kornet averaged 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 15.6 minutes per game in 63 regular-season appeaeances.