Kornet closed Wednesday's 127-102 victory over New York in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 10 points (5-5 FG), nine rebounds, one assist, seven blocks and one steal in 26 minutes.

Kornet started the second half since Kristaps Porzingis is still dealing with an illness, and he ended up dazzling while also sniffing a triple-double -- he finished just one rebound and three blocks from doing so. Don't be surprised if Kornet receives a bigger role in the rest of the series against New York, and that should translate directly into a marked increase of his fantasy upside.