Kornet mustered 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 15 minutes in Saturday's 124-114 road win over the Nets.

Kornet took advantage of a Nets squad who chose to play small ball almost the entire game with center Nic Claxton (ankle) out. The Green Kornet can thank Jrue Holiday and others for some sweet inside passes off pick-and-rolls, which helped the reserve center shoot a perfect 5-for-5 from the field. Kornet was the only Celtic reserve with a positive (plus-7) point differential. Kornet could see big minutes, but face much better interior defense on the road Monday versus Minnesota and their twin-tower lineup.