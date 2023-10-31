Kornet had one rebound and one assist over 11 minutes during Monday's 126-107 win over Washington.

This game was over after Boston put up 42 points in the first quarter. That allowed coach Joe Mazzulla to play almost everyone from the Celtics' bench, including Kornet. The lanky center saw eight minutes on Opening Night, then got a DNP-Coach's Decision in Game 2. Kornet is well behind centers Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford on the Celtics' depth chart. Mazzulla also likes to experiment with small-ball lineups, which hurts Kornet's ability to see the floor. A rash of injuries must occur for Kornet to see anything more than limited playing time.