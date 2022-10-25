Kornet delivered two points and three rebounds over five minutes of run in Monday's 120-102 loss at Chicago.

The Green Kornet's minutes all came during garbage time as the Bulls blew out Boston. With Boston's thin front-court, there is a modest opportunity for Kornet to earn an uptick in minutes. A pre-season ankle injury hampered the big center at the start of the center. During his brief absence, Kornet was passed by well-traveled Noah Vonleh on Boston's center depth chart. Vonleh has played quality defense during his brief run, further hampering Kornet's ability to see extended playing time.