Kornet closed with 11 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 16 minutes during Monday's 116-110 road win over the Raptors.

The Celtics stuck with an eight-man rotation during the victory, with the Green Kornet earning 16 minutes of run. The Kornish Game Hen delivered his signature "Kornet Contest," disorienting numerous Raptors. The Vandy product has now appeared in seven straight games for Boston and averaged 6.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 blocks over that span.