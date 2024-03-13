Kornet finished with 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one block across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-107 victory over the Jazz.

The Green Kornet was fantastic in what was only his third start of the season. The absence of Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) and Al Horford (toe) allowed Kornet to shine. His nine rebounds matched his season high. The Vanderbilt product produced exactly the kind of spark needed by Boston on the end of their five-game road trip. Alas, Kornet will probably return to his reserve role when the C's return to Boston on Thursday to face the Suns.