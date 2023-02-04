The Celtics announced that Kornet is questionable to return Friday against the Suns with a left ankle sprain.
Kornet's night was likely done anyways considering this was announced in the fourth quarter. If Kornet's ankle injury lingers beyond Friday, the Celtics will likely turn to Grant Williams in smaller lineups.
