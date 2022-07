Kornet and the Celtics agreed to terms Friday on a two-year contract, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Kornet spent most of his time with the Celtics' G League affiliate during the 2021-22 season, but he'll have an opportunity to earn an increased role with Boston after agreeing to a two-year contract Friday. In 15 games with a combination of the Bucks, Cavaliers and Celtics last season, the seven-footer averaged 2.0 points and 1.9 rebounds in 6.9 minutes per contest.