Kornet posted eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across nine minutes in Tuesday's 130-111 loss in Washington.

Most of Kornet's minutes came during the fourth quarter when the victory for the Wizards was well in hand. That said, Kornet made the most of his opportunity. Tuesday marked the 13th time The Green Kornet has scored eight or more points this season. His depth chart status versus Mike Muscala is still murky. Continue to expect small minutes for Kornet for the rest of the season.