Kornet closed with 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 25 minutes during Friday's 113-96 loss to the Magic.

Kornet eclipsed the 20-minute plateau for the first time this season and responded by delivering his best scoring mark of the campaign. The uptick in minutes might have been related to the fact that Kristaps Porzingis departed the game in the second half and didn't return due to a left calf problem, so Kornet could experience a short-term uptick in his upside, beginning with Sunday's matchup against the Hawks.