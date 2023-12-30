Kornet provided 20 points (9-11 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 33 minutes during Friday's 120-118 win over the Raptors.

Kornet thrived in a starting role, logging a season-high 33 minutes in the victory. With Kristaps Porzingis (calf) and Al Horford (rest) on the sideline, Kornet was the next man up for Boston. While this was an encouraging performance, Kornet could very well be out of the rotation when the Celtics face the Spurs on Sunday. If we get word that they are shorthanded again, Kornet would make for a viable stream candidate.