Kornet chipped in 14 points (7-7 FG), 12 rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal over 29 minutes during Saturday's 131-104 victory over the Knicks.

Kornet delivered an impressive performance in Saturday's blowout win, recording his first double-double of the season. The big man also posted game-high marks in rebounds and swats. Kornet has now started in seven outings this season, during which he has averaged 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals across 29.1 minutes per game.