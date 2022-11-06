Kornet (personal) won't play Monday in Memphis.
He'll miss his second straight game while tending to a personal matter. The 7-foot-2 big man had been a fringe member of the Boston rotation prior to leaving the team, averaging 12.2 minutes per game over his last six contests.
