Kornet (wrist) won't play Saturday in Game 3 of the Celtics' Eastern Conference Finals series versus the Pacers.

Kornet was previously carrying a doubtful designation into Sunday, so his absence from Game 3 comes as little surprise. Oshae Brissett is likely to pick up a handful of reserve minutes as the primary backup to starting center Al Horford while Kornet is in street clothes.

