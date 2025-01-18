Kornet will start against the Hawks on Saturday, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The Celtics will be without Al Horford (toe) and Kristaps Porzingis (rest) on the second leg of this back-to-back set, putting Kornet on the streaming radar. Kornet averaged 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.3 blocks in three previous starts this season.
