Kornet is in the starting lineup to face the Bulls on Saturday, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Kornet will move to the starting lineup with Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) sidelined, and he will slot at center alongside Al Horford in the frontcourt. Kornet is averaging 10.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.5 blocks per game in a starting role this season.