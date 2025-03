Kornet is in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Jazz on Monday.

Kornet will make his fourth start since the beginning of March due to the absences of Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Al Horford (toe). Kornet has averaged 5.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 blocks over 23.2 minutes per game over his last five outings.