Kornet will start Saturday's contest against the Timberwolves, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.

With Robert Williams (toe) and Tristan Thompson (chest) done for the regular season, Kornet should see increased minutes over the next two games. In seven games this season that Kornet has played at least 15 minutes, he's averaged 4.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.7 assists.