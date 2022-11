Kornet ended with eight points (4-8 FG), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 13 minutes during Friday's 131-112 victory over Denver.

Kornet put together an efficient night from the field and also set a new season best with seven boards. The big man has logged 18 and 13 minutes respectively in his last two contests since returning to the team, and while he certainly hasn't been dominant in any one category, he could add rebounding value for fantasy managers in deeper leagues.