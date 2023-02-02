Kornet provided 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 139-96 win over the Nets.

Kornet reached double digits in points for the sixth time this season, as he was able to take advantage of some garbage time with Boston running away with this one early. Robert Williams was back from his ankle injury Wednesday night and needed to play only 19 minutes, so it's safe to say this game will be an outlier for Kornet.