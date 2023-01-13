Kornet racked up 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist over 17 minutes during Thursday's 109-98 victory over the Nets.

Kornet played 17 minutes for a second consecutive game Thursday, and he scored in double figures for just the fifth time this season. The 27-year-old has been an inconsistent contributor this year but has seen an uptick in playing time over the last two matchups since Robert Williams missed Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to a knee injury before Al Horford was sidelined Thursday for rest purposes.