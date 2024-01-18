Kornet produced six points (3-5 FG), nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 117-98 win over San Antonio.

Making his second start of the season. Kornet tied his season high in rebounds while recording at least three blocks for the fourth time in 28 games. The 28-year-old center doesn't offer much else from a fantasy perspective though, and in 11 games since returning from an adductor strain he's averaging 5.7 points, 4.2 boards and 1.4 blocks in 17.4 minutes a night.