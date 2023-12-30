Kornet provided 20 points (9-11 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 33 minutes during Friday's 120-118 win over the Raptors.

Making his first appearance since Dec. 12 after missing time with a left adductor strain, Kornet stepped into the starting five while Kristaps Porzingis (calf) and Al Horford (rest) sat out the second half of the back-to-back set. Though he produced an excellent line for anyone who streamed him in season-long leagues or used him in a DFS option, Kornet could very well find himself out of the rotation if Porzingis and Horford are both available for the Celtics' next game Sunday versus the Spurs. Neemias Queta along with Horford had been operating as the Celtics' top two big men off the bench prior to Friday.