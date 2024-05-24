Share Video

Kornet (wrist) is doubtful for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers on Saturday, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Kornet exited Thursday's Game 2 due to a left wrist sprain and will likely be unavailable for at least one matchup. Assuming Kornet is sidelined, Oshae Brissett could see additional run for Boston.

