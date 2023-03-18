Brogdon (Achilles) is available for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Brogdon was ruled out for Friday's game after initially being listed as probable with right Achilles soreness but should be a full-go for Saturday's tilt. He will likely take on a larger role with Marcus Smart (hip) sidelined for the contest and could make an appearance in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out against Portland•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Late addition to injury report•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores 12 points off bench•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Pops for 18 points off bench•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Strong showing off bench•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Good to go Monday•