Brogdon (Achilles) is available for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Brogdon was ruled out for Friday's game after initially being listed as probable with right Achilles soreness but should be a full-go for Saturday's tilt. He will likely take on a larger role with Marcus Smart (hip) sidelined for the contest and could make an appearance in the starting lineup.

