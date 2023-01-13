Brogdon is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets due to personal reasons.

Brogdon is at risk of missing his first game of the new year with personal issues. With Jaylen Brown (groin) sidelined for the contest, the Celtics could be left quite thin on the wing Saturday. If that were to be the case, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard would be in line to see expanded roles.