Brogdon contributed 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 119-106 win over the Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Brogdon was one of five Celtics players in double figures in scoring, leading the team in assists while also leading all Boston bench players in scoring, rebounds and minutes played Tuesday. Brogdon has produced at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in seven games during the regular season.