Brogdon racked up 25 points (10-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds and six assists across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 127-109 win over the Pistons.

Brogdon really took off in the second quarter, knocking down all five of his shot attempts, four of which came from three-point range, for 14 points. He chipped in another seven points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field over the final two quarters to go along with five assists as the Celtics closed out the Pistons at home. The point guard has now scored at least 25 points in back-to-back games off the bench and he also matched his season high Wednesday with five threes.