Brogdon totaled 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 loss to the 76ers.

Brogdon continues to make the most of his opportunities off bench, as he's put up double figures in five straight appearances. He hasn't been shy on the offensive end during this stretch, averaging 13.2 field-goal attempts per game to go along with 16.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals.