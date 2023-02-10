Brogdon (Achilles) has been cleared to play Friday against the Hornets, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Brogdon may take on an expanded role in the absence of Jaylen Brown (face), who could be out through the All-Star break. Plus, Marcus Smart (ankle) remains without a timetable for a return. Brogdon has scored in double figures in 16 straight appearances, with averages of 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 28.3 minutes with scorching-hot shooting splits of 49/51/92.