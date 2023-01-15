Brogdon closed with 30 points (11-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Saturday's 122-106 win over the Hornets.

With Jaylen Brown out with a groin injury, Brogdon saw some extra minutes and scored an efficient 30 points on 17 attempts, both season highs. It marked the third game in a row, and five of six, that the veteran guard shot over 50 percent from the field. He's having a solid January offensively, averaging 17.0 points per game in eight appearances.