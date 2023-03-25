Brogdon isn't listed among the players on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game versus the Spurs.

Brogdon should claim his typical spot as a significant bench piece in the backcourt after being a late scratch Friday due to left low back pain. Over eight March appearances, Brogdon is averaging 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 28.1 minutes while converting 42.9 percent of his field-goal attempts and 36.4 percent of his three-point tries.