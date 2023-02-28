Brogdon finished with 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in Monday's 109-94 loss to the Knicks.

Brogdon continues to make a strong case for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award, as he came off the bench to deliver his 14th 20-plus-point outing of the season. Though he's averaging 30.8 minutes per game over his last five appearances, Brogdon could see a slight downturn in his playing time and production with Jaylen Brown (personal) likely to return to action Wednesday versus the Cavaliers.