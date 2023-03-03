Brogdon is probable for Friday's game against the Nets due to right ankle soreness.

Brogdon finished Wednesday's win over the Cavaliers with two points, two assists, two rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes. He presumably tweaked his ankle during that contest and is now dealing with some soreness, but the issue shouldn't impact his availability versus Brooklyn, though fantasy managers are encouraged to confirm his status ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.