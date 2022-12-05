Brogdon is questionable for Monday's matchup against Toronto due to an illness.
Brogdon landed on the injury report Monday morning with an illness and is in jeopardy of missing his fifth game of the season. If he's sidelined, Payton Pritchard would presumably be the primary beneficiary.
