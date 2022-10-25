Brogdon racked up 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Monday's 120-102 loss to the Bulls.

Brogdon has scored in double digits in three of his first four games with the Celtics, but he's not completely used to playing off the bench and his shooting numbers back that up. Through four games, the former Pacers guard is making just 41.9 percent of his shots and 26.7 percent of his threes, two figures that are below his career averages. He's delivering value in other categories, but he needs to find a way to improve his shooting percentages sooner than later.