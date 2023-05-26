Brogdon is questionable for Saturday's Game 6 against the Heat due to a right forearm strain.

Brogdon has been playing through a partially torn tendon in his elbow in recent matchups and exited Thursday's Game 5 win early due to the injury. He's been diagnosed with a right forearm strain, and it's unclear whether he'll be available Saturday as the Celtics attempt to force a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals. Brogdon has averaged just 0.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game over the past three matchups, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him face some limitations if he's able to suit up Saturday.