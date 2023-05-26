Brogdon (forearm) is doubtful to return to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Heat on Thursday.
Brogdon has been playing through a partially torn tendon in his elbow that results in pain throughout his right forearm. He wasn't 100 percent coming into Thursday, and it appears he won't be able to close out this game. If he misses additional time, the Celtics will rely heavily on Marcus Smart and Derrick White.
More News
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Good to go for Game 5•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Dealing with partially torn tendon•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Upgraded to available•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Probable for Game 2•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Top contributor off bench in loss•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Lifts bench in near double-double•