Brogdon (forearm) is doubtful to return to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Heat on Thursday.

Brogdon has been playing through a partially torn tendon in his elbow that results in pain throughout his right forearm. He wasn't 100 percent coming into Thursday, and it appears he won't be able to close out this game. If he misses additional time, the Celtics will rely heavily on Marcus Smart and Derrick White.