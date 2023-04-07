Brogdon (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Brogdon and Marcus Smart (neck) will join Jaylen Brown (finger) on the sidelines, so there should be plenty of backcourt minutes available for Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard (heel) and even JD Davison. Brogdon's next chance to suit up will come during Boston's regular-season finale against the Hawks on Sunday, but with the Celtics locked into the No. 2 seed, it wouldn't be surprising to see them rest a number of regulars again.