Brogdon (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets.
Brogdon has been downgraded from probable to out with right ankle soreness. Derrick White will still operate as the first guard off the bench for Boston, but in Brogdon's absence, Payton Pritchard could carve out a sizable reserve role versus Brooklyn as well. Brogdon's next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Knicks.
More News
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Dealing with ankle soreness•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Muted production against Cavaliers•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Clears 20-point mark again•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Leader from three to lift bench•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Another 25 points in win•
-
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Big game off bench Tuesday•