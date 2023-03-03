Brogdon (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets.

Brogdon has been downgraded from probable to out with right ankle soreness. Derrick White will still operate as the first guard off the bench for Boston, but in Brogdon's absence, Payton Pritchard could carve out a sizable reserve role versus Brooklyn as well. Brogdon's next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Knicks.