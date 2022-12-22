Brogdon logged 18 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 loss to the Pacers.

The veteran guard continues to provide some stability to Boston's second unit. Brogdon has scored at least 12 points in 10 of his last 12 games, averaging 14.8 points, 4.5 boards, 4.0 assists and 2.3 threes in 25.8 minutes a night over that stretch, but his lack of a starter's workload prevents him from being the kind of contributor he was in his last couple seasons with Indiana.