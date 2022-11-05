Brogdon provided 25 points (9-10 FG, 7-9 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 123-119 win over the Bulls.

Brogdon had his best shooting night of the season, missing only one field-goal attempt all game. Though he still only carries minor fantasy value, he's been shooting the ball quite well recently. Over his past four games, the former Pacer is hitting at a 63 percent clip, while also going 19-for-21 from the line.